These Dr. Martens Made in England 1461s Are a Slice of HAVEN

Brand: HAVEN x Dr. Martens

Model: Made in England 1461

Release Date: October 2

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Slam Jam, Dr. Martens, and HAVEN

Editor's Notes: Can you hear that? It's your fall footwear rotation calling out for a smarter silhouette to balance out your sneakers. Or it could just be the wind passing. Either way, HAVEN, and Dr. Martens are back for another collaboration.

Sometimes a collaboration makes perfect sense, and that can certainly be said of HAVEN and Docs. First coming together in 2019 for a soft buck leather rendition of the 1460 Jungle Boot, the duo combines expert craftsmanship and an impeccable eye for detail.

Dr. Martens 1 / 2

Given the success of their first outing, it only made sense that a sequel would be in the works. That sequel has finally arrived in the form of the classic Made in England 1461 workshoe.

Built using a combination of Canadian and British heritage, this 1461 is a premium remix of a staple style, balancing HAVEN's functional aesthetic with a minimalistic silhouette.

The real draw of this pair is the fabrication choices and expert craftsmanship that fuses them. Pieced together using C. F. Stead Classic Calf leather upper and C. F. Stead Culatta full-grain leather, the shoe is the epitome of British design.

If you're feeling these, chances are you'll want to take a look at the first delivery of HAVEN's Fall/Winter 2021 collection to round off the look.

