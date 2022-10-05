HAVEN's FW22 Collection is GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY!
When you’ve exhausted your chants (rain, rain, go away, anyone?) and dances, there’s only one way to face up wet-weather conditions – with complete and total protection. You know, the sort that GORE-TEX offers. With FW22 in full swing, HAVEN looks to the rain masters’ GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY fabrics to keep you stepping correct.
Rain is a foe (a friend after those nasty summer heatwaves) that we’re far too familiar with for a majority of the year in the UK. A clear-skied morning? Don’t be fooled; there’s rain awaiting you. One thing I’ve learned growing up here is that if you think you’re too cool for an umbrella, you best get to investing in a suitable shell jacket for those sporadic showers.
Options are plenty, of course, but if you’re going to face up the rain and crack on with your day, a good bit of Pertex Shield or GORE-TEX will go a very long way.
Whichever you may choose, form certainly follows function. These are principles that have led HAVEN’s product offering across seasons and are exemplified by its new rain-ready selection for FW22.
Paying homage to the collection’s made-in-Japan aspect of the collection and built with Canadian climate readiness, the GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY selection is headgear and outerwear done right.
The outerwear component features the GORE-TEX 3L Nylon Interval Coat - a modernized take on the Car Coat crafted with discreet functionality. Alongside it is the Spectre Jacket, providing a classic take on your all-around, versatile hooded shell.
For your lid, you’ll find a bucket hat and a cap; because hood or not, no one’s keen on an eye full of rain. If you’re expecting rain, stress not; the collection lands at HAVEN tomorrow, October 6.