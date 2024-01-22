Sign up to never miss a drop
Tired: GORE-TEX Salomon Shoes. Wired: GORE-TEX Salomon Bags

Salomon is making the shoes of the moment. Its technical sneakers are have been running in the coolest circles for the better part of a decade now and its most stylish shoes have finally spilled over into fashion's mainstream over the past couple years.

This means that even the release of mostly normal Salomon shoes is actually quite a big deal.

But, as nice as it is that Salomon is launching some fresh colorways for its weatherproofed XT-6 sneaker, my big takeaway from the drop is: why aren't there more GORE-TEX bags to match?

Japanese retailer ELIMINATOR has prompted the question of the day with its celebratory Salomon release, offering shoppers a free bag the size of a Salomon shoe box.

Designed by artist and VENDER WOH! founder Takeshi Fukuyama, the Salomon bag is not actually made of GORE-TEX but it is weather resistant and a neat reminder of how vital the XT-6 is within Salomon's sneaker lineup. (and if you still want a GORE-TEX tote, they're out there)

Salomon's XT-6 shoe is one of the first results one gets when searching for Salomon sneakers on Google and it's one of the most omnipresent models within the French sportswear brand's lineup.

It frequently receives flashy new colorways, cosigns from celebs, and even the occasional weirdo remix, like when it was remade in leather for Fall/Winter 2023.

With that deliciously streamlined upper, demarcated by that unmistakable technical paneling, and low-profile sole, the XT-6 is perhaps the best example of a Salomon gateway drug. There are loads of other great Salomon styles, to be clear, but the XT-6 is arguably the best way to buy into the look.

You can get GORE-TEX-lined XT-6 shoes on Salomon's website and, hey, even right here! But the GORE-TEX-themed Salomon bag? Only in Japan.

Shame but it still works as obviously evidence of the XT-6's vitality.

There are other excellent Salomon shapes, including some that're only just now getting a deserved spotlight and other members of the XT family, but the XT-6 is just too powerful, especially in GORE-TEX.

Not that other shoes shouldn't be given the time of day, just that they've got a lot of ground to make up.

Image on Highsnobiety
