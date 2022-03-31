Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

HAVEN Streamlined the SS22 Uniform

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
haven-ss22-brand-collection-lookbook (2)
HAVEN
1 / 21

HAVEN doesn't do frills. The Canadian retailer's Spring/Summer 2022 collection epitomizes this mentality, eschewing extraneous detailing in favor of uncompromising functionality.

Nothing new for HAVEN, to that end.

Every season, the in-house HAVEN collection is refined to a knife's edge, too sharp to allow for fleeting trends or clunky flex pieces.

The HAVEN apparel line instead offers utilitarian daily drivers abetted by the world's finest technical textiles. This is uniform stuff, streamlined and perfected.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For Spring/Summer 2022, HAVEN again focuses on a trim color palette of earth- and neutral-toned garments with a heavy function over fashion ethos: think collarless shirts, trim hoodies, collarless cardigans, and cropped carrot-cut trousers.

As usual, it's all made in Canada and frequently informed by subtle high-spec application.

For instance, toss-on jackets and trousers are crafted from Schoeller's Dryskin fabric, a tough, stretchy, and breathable miracle that's simultaneously wind and water-resistant.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alongside the lighter weight Schoeller Dynamic fabric, HAVEN also employs Coolmax-woven base layers (ultra-breathable and light), Solotex's tropical wool (a Japanese-made poly/wool blend that's quick-drying and extra breathable), and lots of GORE-TEX as part of its ongoing partnership with the American manufacturer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Specifically, GORE-TEX Infinium grants HAVEN's SS22 gear maximum weatherproofing and breathability, allowing the wearer to shrug off spring showers or summer downpours without suffocating beneath heavy layers.

Even the base layers are well-considered: cut from suvin cotton, HAVEN's T-shirts are equally soft and sturdy, as no-nonsense as the field jackets, work shirts, and cargo pants they're designed to be layered atop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All of the SS22 goods launch on HAVEN's web store and retail outposts on April 7

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Last Resort ABVM001 Lo Suede Old Red/White
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Last Resort ABVM001 Suede Lo Sage/Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Last Resort ABVM001 Suede Hi Black/White
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Two Niche Outdoor Brands, One Tenacious Trek Shoe
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • Patta Channels the Rhythm of the Caribbean For SS25
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now