Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Jacquemus' Nike J Force 1 is back, folks. After introducing the Nike sneaker collab in 2023, the French brand keeps the woven vibes going with a brand new colorway.

The latest Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low is an earthy one, arriving in a nice brown scheme called, well, "Earth."

The deep brown hues strike the mesh and suede upper, the same construction that informed the exclusive orange J Forces from 2023. The original black and white renditions offered smooth leather builds.

Down below, you'll notice brown, gold, and white hues doing the twist on the J Force 1 Low's woven sole. The J Force 1 Low's braided base is a standout signature of the collaborative model, earning divisive reactions when first reveals surfaced.

In the end, it seems many didn't mind the Forces' new look, judging by how Jacquemus' Nike sneakers didn't stay on shelves long after being released (three times at that).

Fans can naturally count on generous collaborative branding, including that gilded "JF1" lace charm. At the same time, a mini gold Swooshes again shows up on the upper, keeping up the Jacquemus x Nike tradition as explored on its other Forces and Air Humara sneakers.

Jacquemus hasn't yet teased nor confirmed this Nike J Force 1 Low colorway yet. But for those wondering when these brown gems drop, the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "Earth" is expected to arrive sometime this year.

Right now, Jacquemus is a little tied up elsewhere in the brand's universe. Specifically, the label is preparing for its forthcoming runway presentation on January 29.

Jacquemus has teased some of the collection's pieces, but no Nikes (yet). It may be waiting for show day for a big Nike reveal.

Regardless, catch me scanning the catwalk for those Forces...and maybe even those unseen Air Maxes.

