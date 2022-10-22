Chanel, Hermès, and Rolex Are Now Sold at... Amazon?

What Goes Around Comes Around

Forget toilet paper and TVs — starting today, you can add an Hermès Birkin to your Amazon cart.

Luxury vintage purveyor What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) has partnered with Luxury Stores at Amazon, a series of digital storefronts from high-end brands including Missoni, Christopher Kane, and Theophilio.

With the move, WGACA brings a selection of its best pre-owned designer wares — Hermès Birkins, Rolex Datejusts, and Chanel Double Flaps included — to Amazon.

Other standouts from the new storefront: a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Keepall, a studded Dior Lady, and a ponyhair Fendi Baguette.

Amazon's entry into the luxury resale market is huge. Not only does it bolster the company's presence in luxury fashion, but it also sidesteps the need to enlist WGACA's roster of labels as official partners.

According to reports, Amazon had previously approached LVMH, ostensibly in a bid to stock the conglomerate's brands. LVMH turned those requests down — in fact, Bernard Arnault once slammed the retailer for fueling the sale of counterfeit fashion.

WGACA's decision to bring a selection of LVMH's portfolio to Amazon might ruffle feathers, but when asked about potential backlash, WGACA co-founder Seth Weisser said: "We have always been a distributor of brands that don’t want to be distributed."

