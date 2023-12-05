Sign up to never miss a drop
Can You Do Stealth Wealth at Pottery Barn? A Sofia Richie Saga

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Quiet luxury is a phrase that gets tossed around a lot these days, meaning that some stabs at stealth wealth outfits hit the mark more than others. Case in point: Sofia Richie’s all-beige ensemble worn while shopping at a Beverly Hills Pottery Barn in early December 2023.

Can you go stealth-wealth at a Pottery Barn? Possibly. Can you go stealth wealth with a Chanel bag on your hip? Questionable.

Richie wore an all-beige lounge-y outfit comprising a soft beige sweater and matching ribbed maxi pants. Up top, designer shades and a leopard print coat, removed while indoors. The main event is the furry green Chanel bag Richie strapped over her shoulder, flexing on all her fellow Barners.

If anyone knows how to turn an outfit from ordinary to opulent with a logo-d bag, it’s Sofia Richie. She all but helped define the quiet luxury movement as we knew it though she herself doesn’t necessarily abide by it.

Over the summer, for instance, Richie said that despite being (one of many) It Girls defined by the term, both she and her stylist have always had a different aesthetic in mind. 

“Quiet luxury, the term, it sounds really nice, so I'm not knocking it," Richie said. "When [my stylist and I met], our word was ‘timeless.’ I really tuned into myself and asked, ‘What am I wearing when I feel my most powerful self?’ More sophisticated, timeless attire.”

Quiet luxury by another name! After all, Richie's idea of "sophisticated, timeless attire" all appears to include branded designer clothing at most and five-figure handbags at the very least. Sometimes both.

Pottery Barn, much like a courthouse (ahem, Gwyneth Paltrow), is probably one of the least obvious places to rock a quiet luxury look. But the juxtaposition between the affordable surroundings and the opulent accessories makes it just that much more delicious when done right.

Well, maybe not done right but at least attempted. And Sofia Richie definitely attempted to zhuzh up Pottery Barn with a look of laidback luxe and a bag that definitely can't be had for much under $5,000. Not so much stealth but definitely wealth.

