Live Life Modular With HH-118389225's FW22 Collection

Helly Hansen's HH-118389225 is set to become an even bigger, badder beast – at least, that's what the first look at its Fall/Winter 2022 collection would lead you to believe.

The way that HH-118389225 flipped the script on the historical perception of Helly Hansen without sacrificing the functionality and performance details that are so integral to the brand's DNA is nothing short of impressive. It achieved what for many has proven impossible – balancing heritage with forward-thinking, contemporary styling and innovation.

I was lucky enough to get a stronger understanding of what the aim of HH-118389225 was and what its modular design approach means for the future in conversation with Design Director Dorte Vedal and Artistic Director Graeme Gaughan late last year. Now, everything they mentioned is coming to life with the unveiling of FW22.

Stylized as HH-118389225-222 (222 for FW22), the lineup builds on the blueprint established in the inaugural 212 winter collection last year – updated color palettes for flagship outerwear pieces like the 3-in-1 Parka, as well as expanding on the core offering.

As you'd expect, modularity remains a foundation, so your current season Storm Hood will be interchangeable with pieces within the upcoming collection.

The popular reversible Puffa jacket, last seen in a striking yellow and deep black, returns in a bold orange remix of traditional woodland camouflage (with a green reverse side), while the existing black option now features a purple reverse.

Several layering elements such as a fleece and reversible vest offer additional layers of protection and utility, while the new Arc 3L Shell Pant provides a snowboard-inspired cargo silhouette to bring together full looks.

While you bide your time for HH-118389225 Fall/Winter 2022 collection to release later this year, you can shop current season products at stockists such as MATCHESFASHION, SSENSE, and LN-CC.