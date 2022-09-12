Here's What Went Down at Highsnobiety's NYFW Lit-uation

New York Fashion Week is here, baby! Star-studded front rows and wishlist-worthy collections undoubtedly made the runway presentations a sight to see. However, it’s also no secret that this season’s afterparties are part of the main event, Highsnobiety’s NYFW exclusive party included.

Last night friends of Highsnobiety filled Tribeca’s swanky cocktail bar Primo’s in the name of fashion. The stylish celebration ultimately manifested as our own personal nod to youth culture and community spirit surrounding NYFW.

Inside the function, two bars supplied whimsically-named cocktails like the “Front Page” and jalapeño-based “The Snob,” nodding to our coveted feature platform and spicy news takes. DJs Nas Leber and Mellow Domingo spun endless tunes throughout the night, rightfully underneath a shimmering disco ball.

Highsnobiety / Jason Bates

And the ‘fits were huge. Even names like Skepta, Lancey Fouxx, and Dizzy Fae pulled up to the scene to meet some of our favorite emerging designers right now and indulge in the cozy vintage vibes and tasty spirits.

And last but certainly not least, a Highsnob cake by Nikki Pensabene topped with red flowers – the icing on the cake to this NYFW bash, if I may — made for the perfect treat.

Another night, another Highsnob bash for the books. For those who missed the latest party, my condolences. However, join us as we relive the night in the images above and patiently await the next Snob event.