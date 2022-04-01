Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hiroshi Fujiwara x Loro Piana Is Peak Street-Luxe

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
hiroshi-fujiwara-loro-piana-collab-ss22-collection (1)
Loro Piana
1 / 2

Hiroshi Fujiwara, man of many collabs — dude literally just dropped a drum with his brand's logo on it — is back with his pals at Loro Piana for round two of the "Loro Piana Featuring Hiroshi Fujiwara" collaboration, this time focusing on transitional and warm weather essentials.

That "Featuring" denominator is no accident. Fujiwara, an avid musician, is likely alluding to his love of music while simultaneously reiterating the mantra of this collection: Loro Piana's untouchable craft informed by his streetwear ethos.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The ensuing garments are the ultimate "high-low" mix, wherein the pinnacle of luxury fabrication is directed by Fujiwara's ultra-approachable aesthetic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If that descriptor of Loro Piana's quality sounds like hyperbole, you clearly haven't handled any of the LVMH-owned house's wares.

Even amidst the rise of "Silent Streetwear," with minimalist brands like The Row and Jil Sander all the rage among a certain sect of consumers (the quiet luxury set), Loro Piana remains one of the fashion biz's foremost subtle flexes, the ultimate "if you know, you know" label.

Hiroshi Fujiwara and Loro Piana's first team-up, which launched back in October 2021, cheekily played with this conceit a bit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though the collection was no less exquisite than mainline Loro Piana in terms of textiles and finishing, it's far more casual.

Like he does with most of his partnerships, Fujiwara infused a good deal of his own personal style into the team-up, yielding a selection focused on easy sweaters, graphic T-shirts — any graphics at all are relatively uncommon for LP — and branded knit caps, another rarity.

Hiroshi Fujiwara x Loro Piana Spring/Summer 2022 again channels that uncomplicated ethos. Summer clothing ought to be effortless, after all.

Loro Piana
1 / 10

Eco-conscious wool/cotton blend sweaters, tracksuits made of suiting-quality wool, cashmere scarves, and tote bags big enough to fit 12" vinyl records (there's another music reference) are all here, even a graffiti-style Loro Piana logo that's very Fujiwara.

A T-shirt cut from premium cotton is graced by an illustration of the vicuna, the animal that grows Loro Piana's signature top-shelf wool, in a cheeky self-reference.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Launching in Japan from April 6, expect Hiroshi Fujiwara x Loro Piana to also release overseas like it did last year, treating international customers to the perfect hybrid of streetwear fun and luxury flair.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Last Resort ABVM001 Lo Suede Old Red/White
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Last Resort ABVM001 Suede Lo Sage/Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Last Resort ABVM001 Suede Hi Black/White
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
  • Muted is the New Monogram with Reigning Champ x Supima
  • Wouldn't You Love to Live In Loro Piana?
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now