Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Summer Sorta Sucks But Loro Piana Makes it Better

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
loro-piana-spring-summer-2022-campaign (20)
Loro Piana
1 / 5

I really, really loathe summer. Oh, it sounds nice right now, given that New York is gripped in an icy tundra. But let's not forget the sweltering heat and humidity.

Point is, if we're gonna suffer the sweat, might as well be swathed in Loro Piana.

As usual, pre-spring here in New York means temps fluctuating between 20° and 40° F, which means freezing to death or actually being kinda comfortable (I always run really hot).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Come July or August, though, it'll be 80°+ F and humid — we're gonna miss those 40° days! I will, at least.

But I probably wouldn't despise summer nearly as much if I had a wardrobe full of Loro Piana's seasonal savoir-faire.

Loro Piana
1 / 3

Lensed by Mario Sorrenti, the LVMH-owned luxury label and textile manufacturer's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign is nothing if not aspirational.

Blending in perfectly to the surrounding stucco structures and sun-glinted ocean spray, Loro Piana's exquisite knitwear, linen layers and classic cotton shirts cut a comfort-first silhouette and I want in.

Though Loro Piana retains its deep-pocketed clientele with its subtly opulent designs (most clients seem to prefer its simplest, safest stuff), the statement sweaters seen in Sorrenti's SS22 shots are the mid-layers that dreams are made of.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Loro Piana Spring/Summer 2022
Loro Piana
1 / 14

Loro Piana seems ready for a renaissance.

The nearly 100-year-old brand's recent Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration speaks to the brand's desire to tap a younger audience and its garments tap the minimalist cool of Fashion Week contemporaries.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The question is whether younger consumers can stomach Loro Piana's famously austere prices — this is the $2,250 T-shirt brand, after all.

But, such is the price for quality, and Loro Piana doesn't make anything that isn't almost obnoxiously well-made, if not straight up gorgeous.

Its clothes might even make summer worth suffering through.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyStaples Crew Green
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyStaples Crew Sky Blue
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyStaples T-Shirt Lush Green
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Wouldn't You Love to Live In Loro Piana?
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now