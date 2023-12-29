Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Chunky Runners Are Being Turned Into Sublime Daily Drivers

Words By Karen Fratti
HOKA veritably peaked in 2023, with every footwear consumer and their mother (sometimes quite literally) finally savvy to its chunky, trail-worthy sneaker styling. But HOKA’s recent lifestyle push shows that the brand has range and the new HOKA Clifton L Athletic shoes in black and white leather is a prime example of where the brand can go. 

Where is a training shoe to go once it’s pounded the pavement everywhere, from sprawling suburban backyards to every hype place to see and be seen?

You scale to lifestyle, of course, which HOKA has been pulling off with ease. 

The Clifton, first introduced as a training sneaker in 2014, has been revamped with many iterations over the years, from waterproofed runner to buzzy collab model, so it was the logical contender for modifications as HOKA's flagship sneaker line started getting more and more initials after its name.

For instance, HOKA's aptly named Clifton LS ("LS" stands for lifestyle, FYI) has been hailed by this publication as its comfiest form.

It very much looks like HOKA's Clifton L Athletics, the newest addition into the cushy lifestyle sneaker canon, will be just as wearable as it is likely to garner curbside compliments. 

To take the Clifton silhouette into full lifestyle territory, HOKA's new shoe comes in all-black or all-white leather with minimal mesh paneling for presumed breathability and not a little amount of visual flair.

The full-compression EVA midsole means that the sneaker has the same tech that makes all of HOKA’s other sneakers so comfortable, even if these aren’t necessarily worn for long walks in the woods or trail. Still, they could do that if so desired.

The beauty of HOKA's lifestyle models is that they've got crossover potential built right into them, thanks to their utilitarian design.

On top of that, HOKA's signature underfoot cushioning is graced by gum-soled bottoms, giving the shoes a surprisingly classic look, considering how relatively futuristic the shoes look as whole. 

Basically the Clifton Athletic is everything that most other HOKA sneakers are not, so if you’ve been looking for an entry point to the brand that didn’t involve maximalist details and moonshoe-esque exteriors, the HOKA Clifton L Athletic is likely going to be it. 

The leather and sleeker sole just screams everyday wear, so if you thought the year of the HOKA sneaker was over, think again.

The Clifton Athletic kicks off HOKA's spring 2024 lineup, though it's already available online for the relatively reasonable price of about $155, opening the door for HOKA's winning streak to keep going in full.

