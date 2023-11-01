HOKA Took Its Comfiest Sneaker & Made It Even Comfier

For all of HOKA’s comfy sneakers – and believe me, there's a lot of them – its Clifton silhouette is by far and away its comfiest. For me it is anyway.

First released as an ultra-durable road runner in 2014, the Clifton shoe now epitomizes HOKA's effortless ability to blur the lines between performance and lifestyle with its signature cushioning and pebbled leather upper.

For Fall/Winter 2023, though, HOKA is revamping the Clifton with a slightly altered durAbrasion rubber outsole, a creel jacquard upper, and the addition of smooth textured suede.

The result? The HOKA Clifton LS, an aptly-titled lifestyle iteration of the label’s comfiest shoe. And, guess what: it’s gotten even comfier!

Arriving in white, black, and beige colorways, the HOKA Clifton LS, which lands at atmos on November 1, is the latest evolution of the French label’s Clifton silhouette that originally hit the shelves nearly 10 years ago.

Since then, HOKA has released a myriad of takes on the running sneaker, the latest of which being a GORE-TEX-covered adaptation of the Clifton 9 that landed back in August.

Still, such is the Clifton’s unrivalled versatility, I’m confident we’ll continue to see more lifestyle versions of it further down the line. And who knows, perhaps HOKA’s comfiest sneaker can get even comfier!