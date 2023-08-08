Sign up to never miss a drop
HOKA's Tor Ultra Low & Hi Burn Out Bright

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
HOKA's been on a real winning streak as of late, with a series of high-profile in-line sneakers epitomizing the sportswear brand's undeniable crossover appeal. There are hardly any higher-demand HOKA sneakers beyond the Tor Ultra Low and Hi, two weatherproof HOKA shoes that perpetually sell out as quickly as they arrive.

Good news: HOKA's Tor Ultra Low sneaker and Tor Ultra Hi boot are back for a fiery drop designed in partnership with Japanese sneaker boutique Atmos, which has reimagined the beautifully beefy GORE-TEX lined trail shoes in spicy, hot sauce-inspired colorways.

Bad news: the Atmos x HOKA Tor Ultra collab doesn't necessarily portend a forthcoming restock of the fan-favorite Tor iterations that've long since sold-out.

Dropping August 11 on Atmos' website and stores, Atmos' exclusive HOKA Tor Ultra Low and Tor Ultra Hi live up to their name by being, well, ultra low and ultra high.

If you've never seen HOKA's Tor Ultra series sneakers before, this is what they look like: heavyweight shoes with thick, treaded Vibram sole units, meaty uppers lined with GORE-TEX to keep inclement weather out, and typically vivid color-blocking.

Though the monochrome iterations of HOKA's Tor Ultra shoes are typically the most popular, I heartily welcome colorful iterations that play with the otherwise imposing silhouette.

For reference, view the original, heavily saturated HOKA Tor Ultra colorways that hit the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2018 runway way back when.

Anyways, it's nice that Atmos' tasty red HOKA Tor Ultra Low and Hi don't play into the safety of triple black or triple white colorways that frequently inform HOKA's Tor Ultra drops.

Don't get me wrong: I love all-black HOKA sneakers more than all-black sneakers designed by any other footwear brand, probably, but the Tor Ultra Low and Hi's chunky shapes only benefit from wacky colors.

HOKA has been on a real winning streak as of late, issuing the popular Restore TC slip-on and deliciously streamlined Skyline-Float X shoe.

All part of HOKA's plan for dominating the sneaker world, one perfectly huge shoe at a time.

