HOKA Going Brain Dead? Looks Like It

It appears HOKA and Braid Dead have combined their minds for a collaborative shoe, with early looks starting to make their rounds.

Brain Dead co-founder Kyle Ng provided some glimpses at the forthcoming collab, which sees Braid Dead take on the Hopara silhouette, HOKA's thick hiking sneaker...wait, no, sandal?

Anywho. Other recently surfaced angles of the Brain Dead x HOKA Hopara reveal metallic paneling for the shoe's distinct cutout upper, typically synthetic and neoprene materials.

The shoe also boasts some slightly ghoulish translucent details, as showcased on the rubberized EVA midsole and toe cap.

From the looks, Braid Dead' HOKA Hopara is complete with the model's traditional lug-patterned sole for gripping purposes in varying conditions.

The collaborative Hopara also preserves its painless bungee lace system, topped with an embroidered Braid Dead-branded strip. The LA-bred collective's semi-spooky branding also surfaces on the shoe's heel tab and side ankle collar.

Brain Dead and HOKA's Hopara collaboration will release sometime during the Fall/Winter 2023 season, which is just around the corner. However, we're still going to need that official word from both brands before we get too excited.

Brain Dead rarely misses with its team-ups, especially those in the sneaker departments. The brand led by Kyle Ng and Ed Davis has bestowed us with colorful ASICS shoes, Oakley shoes enough to swoon the mule boyz, and remixed-checkerboard Vans. Again, all hits and no misses.

At the same time, HOKA continues to make big — and we mean big – strides, keeping fans well-fed with classics, collabs (Mocler and Bodega), and newbies like the Skyline-Float X and Restore TC slip-on.

And when you combine the two geniuses (Braid Dead x HOKA), you get footwear magic like the collaborative Horpara you saw earlier.