Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Takashi Murakami's New Hublot Watch Is Art for the Wrist, Clearly

in WatchesWords By Morgan Smith

Brace your wrists. Hublot and Takashi Murakami are back with yet another work of art to flex on the arm — that's if you can cop this limited edition piece.

Following their one-off MP-15 Tourbillon, the pair return with the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire watch, which will be slightly more available than the previous collab but still limited nonetheless (only 50 pieces will be up for grabs).

The latest ain't the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Ceramic, but it certainly does "fusion" thing very well. The MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire merges the case, movement, and dial for a singular setup. Basically, there's no true face for the pieceBut there is a literal face: Murakami's famous smiling flower, if that floats your boat.

Informing the watch's look, the Murakami's unmistakable motif brightens the see-through piece with its massive grin, twinkling eyes, and sapphire petals.

As you can see, the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire is far from shy, baring it all in a fully clear look complemented by glistening sapphire details (the case, crown, and petals).

The latest Hublot collab isn't as explosive with color like the Murakami's previous timepieces let alone his typical artworks. But boy, does his newest Hublot watch clean up well. 

1 / 2
Hublot

"Up until now, my work has focused on color. It was a really exciting challenge to start a whole new chapter focussing on absolute transparency. The forms and volumes are perceived completely differently," Murakami said in a press statement.

"With Hublot, we were able to preserve the individuality of my floral motif, but with a unique and different identity which was purer and perfectly in tune with Hublot's mechanical universe. I'm very proud of the result!" And rightfully so. The results are quite literally ice cold (this is a good thing).

On top of its no-secrets outfit, the collaborative timepiece features an impressive power reserve of 150 hours (that's almost a full week) and comes with a special rechargeable wounding stylus.

The MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire watch rounds out at 42 mm in diameter, making it an easy wear on the wrist. Oh, and the piece comes with a white rubber strap, a calm finish to the ultra-clean design.

Hublot's linkups with today's artists continue to deliver some of the coolest collaborations. We got Daniel Arsham turning mountains into clocks (yes, clocks!). Then, Samuel Ross made his already-cool Big Bang Tourbillon watches even cooler and more artful.

Murakami had fans hooked from the jump with his Hublot partnership. It was fashion and art's favorite smiling flower spinning on a watch in crystalized glory. How can you not geek out?

With the MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire, we see Murakami ditch color and strip down the watch to showcase the model's gears and features all the while remaining pretty stylish — something that'll leave the watch aficionados and stylish folk alike salivating.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million
    • Style
  • Workwear pants
    15 Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Fall With
    • Style
  • balaclava
    15 Balaclavas To Tackle Cold Weather Face First
    • Style
  • Erykah Badu wearing Patta
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Roy Keane is the face of adidas SPEZIAL's Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.
    Surprise! adidas SPEZIAL Is Here (& It Comes With a Roy Keane)
    • Style
  • BEAMS & New Balance are reuniting for FW23 for a GORE-TEX 574.
    BEAMS' All-Weather New Balances Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • hublot MP-15 TAKASHI MURAKAMI TOURBILLON SAPPHIRE
    Takashi Murakami's New Hublot Watch Is Art for the Wrist, Clearly
    • Watches
  • coachtopia
    Coachtopia Wants You To Shop Smarter This Holiday Season
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • Let Harrison Ford's workwear ensemble be a lesson.
    Let Harrison Ford Show You How Workwear Should Be Worn
    • Style
  • workwear fashion guide
    The Ultimate Guide to Workwear Fashion
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023