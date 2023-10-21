Samuel Ross & Hublot Return With a Bang (Big Bang Tourbillon, That Is)

Samuel Ross and Hublot are back, watch lovers. In building on their ongoing partnership, the pair introduces a new iteration of the Big Bang Tourbillon.

So, what's new with Samuel Ross' Big Bang Tourbillon? For starters, the collaborative watch now features new shiny micro-blasted titanium, which takes over the case, bezel, and Hublot-engraved clasp.

At the same time, the Big Bang Tourbillon's crown now boasts gray rubber, while the tourbillon bridge receives a fresh neutral paint job.

Oh, and I can't forget about the new rubber strap options, offered in black, white, and popping green colorways. For those looking for a super clean look, the white wrist may be right up your alley.

The latest Big Bang Tourbillon still speaks to Hublot's heritage and Ross' art-based design codes, once more presenting the classic Big Bang reimagined hexagonal proportions and sculptural flair. In short, the timepiece is wearable art for the wrist.

Not to mention, fans can still count on the watch's overall big look (44mm diameter) and lightweightness. I can attest — it's light as a feather (Ross let me try it for myself at last year's launch event).

1 / 3 Hublot

Art-worthiness aside, the latest Big Bang Tourbillon certainly preserves its function sensibilities, coming with a 282-component Manufacture HUB6035 caliber beating at 3 Hz. Plus, the watch operates on a 72-hour power reserve.

For those interested, Ross and Hublot's newest Big Bang Tourbillon collab is limited to just 50 pieces like the previous drop. So, you may want to reach out to your local Hublot boutique or make an appointment on Hublot's website.

Ross' Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon remains cool, innovative, and, honestly, a work of art. What more can I say? The duo has done it again.