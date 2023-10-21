Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Samuel Ross & Hublot Return With a Bang (Big Bang Tourbillon, That Is)

in WatchesWords By Morgan Smith

Samuel Ross and Hublot are back, watch lovers. In building on their ongoing partnership, the pair introduces a new iteration of the Big Bang Tourbillon.

So, what's new with Samuel Ross' Big Bang Tourbillon? For starters, the collaborative watch now features new shiny micro-blasted titanium, which takes over the case, bezel, and Hublot-engraved clasp.

At the same time, the Big Bang Tourbillon's crown now boasts gray rubber, while the tourbillon bridge receives a fresh neutral paint job.

Oh, and I can't forget about the new rubber strap options, offered in black, white, and popping green colorways. For those looking for a super clean look, the white wrist may be right up your alley.

The latest Big Bang Tourbillon still speaks to Hublot's heritage and Ross' art-based design codes, once more presenting the classic Big Bang reimagined hexagonal proportions and sculptural flair. In short, the timepiece is wearable art for the wrist.

Not to mention, fans can still count on the watch's overall big look (44mm diameter) and lightweightness. I can attest — it's light as a feather (Ross let me try it for myself at last year's launch event).

1 / 3
Hublot

Art-worthiness aside, the latest Big Bang Tourbillon certainly preserves its function sensibilities, coming with a 282-component Manufacture HUB6035 caliber beating at 3 Hz. Plus, the watch operates on a 72-hour power reserve.

For those interested, Ross and Hublot's newest Big Bang Tourbillon collab is limited to just 50 pieces like the previous drop. So, you may want to reach out to your local Hublot boutique or make an appointment on Hublot's website.

Ross' Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon remains cool, innovative, and, honestly, a work of art. What more can I say? The duo has done it again.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Trompe L'œil Denim Jacket
Jean Paul Gaultier
$870
Image on Highsnobiety
Double Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
We Recommend
  • Erykah Badu wearing Patta
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Bag New Colorways of The Notorious B.I.G.'s Favorite Versace Sunglasses
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • samuel ross hublot collab 2023
    Samuel Ross & Hublot Return With a Bang (Big Bang Tourbillon, That Is)
    • Watches
  • two models wear clothes from advisory board crystals
    No, Supreme Is Not Hiring Two New Creative Directors
    • Style
  • nike dunk low dusty cactus 2023
    These Scaly Dunks Are Ready for the Year of the Dragon
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 12 cherry
    The Cherry 12s Are Back & Sweet As Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Puma x Pleasures
    PUMA and Pleasures Have Your Fall Uniform on Lock
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • heaven by marc jacobs dr martens velvet collab
    Heaven by Marc Jacobs & Dr. Martens' Velvet Collab Is a Grungy Hit
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023