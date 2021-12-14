This Year's Ultimate Christmas Jumper is a HUMAN MADE Duck Cardigan

Give your traditional ugly Christmas jumper the boot this season; Human Made's Holiday 2021 collection comes complete with the ultimate seasonal cardigan, covered in ducks!

We're close to the midpoint of December, which means you're likely planning your annual Christmas pub crawl or have already completed the first of several. It is, of course, an unwritten rule that you cannot partake without draping yourself in the most ungodly piece of seasonal knitwear that money can buy.

From Star Wars puns to Game of Thrones' "Winter is Coming" slogan, the market is riddled with beautifully awful choices. If, however, you're looking for something with all of that holiday character, with less of the tired aesthetics, Human Made's holiday 2021 collection is for you.

Ducks – ducks are the theme this year, and it's everything you never knew you needed.

Front and center in the lineup is a white and green knitted cardigan featuring the Human Made heart motif at the...heart, and a big ol' duck across the back. Truly, a thing of beauty.

Why stop at one duck? The collection has duck socks, graphic print tees, a plush duck, duck crockery, and a set of knitted decorative ducks. Heaven.

There is more to the collection than waterfowl, including one of the best cozy knitted sweatsuits of the season, in blue and white.

You can shop the Human Made Holiday 2021 collection online now.