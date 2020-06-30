Sign up to never miss a drop
Inter’s New Home Jersey Radically Reinvents Its Iconic Stripes

in StyleWords By Fabian Gorsler

Inter Milan has unveiled its new Nike home jersey for the 2020/21 season, which radically reimagines the Milanese club’s iconic blue and black stripes. This version features zig-zag stripes that are inspired by Milanese designers from the ’80s.

“We continue our pursuit of challenging the club’s traditional striped identity, this time drawing inspiration from one of Milan’s most important design movements,” explains Scott Munson, VP, Nike football apparel. “The zigzag graphic is a staple of post-modernist design and is also reminiscent of the slithering Biscione. The result is a radically unexpected home kit.”

The zig-zag black and blue stripes snake down the shirts, referencing the Biscione, one of Inter’s most famous club symbols. Black shorts and blue socks complete the head-to-toe look.

The home jersey will be available starting July 1 at Nike.com and on Inter’s official site.

