Not Even Jack Black's Son Can Outdo His Outrageous Style

From Star Wars' The Mandalorian to the Super Mario Bros, Jack Black's year is off to a memorable start. On-screen, he's been living out every nerd's fantasy; out on the streets, he's been an unstoppable force of outrageous style.

While the celebrity world may possess many style icons for numerous reasons, whether that be an affliction for archival designer pieces, a taste for the flamboyant, meaty assortments of note-worthy sneakers like the collection of Ben Affleck, or unexpectedly clean 'fits from the likes of Pedro Pascal, none do no-fucks-given like Jack Black.

One minute we're fixated on his flawless collection of shit shorts; the next, we're amazed by his awful(ly good) graphic tees; every time, we're offered a masterclass in personal style.

The most effective personal style is, of course, style that speaks to who you are as a person. Authentic looks that make no compromise on character cannot be replicated, and while you might not be jumping at the chance to dress like Jack Black, you can't deny that he dresses authentically.

Stepping out alongside his son Samuel, Black said to hell with seasons and color coordination, pairing a graphic tee with a pair of shorts and a woolen bobble beanie. Winter up top, summer below.

His t-shirt and shorts choice were both characteristically in-your-face, with pink psychedelic felines filling the shorts while a flaming tiger filled the shirt.

Together, the pieces make up a confused palette of pink, purple, blue, green, orange, red, yellow, and black – a stark contrast to the brown, black, and white of his son's 'fit; at the very least, whacky graphic tees run in the family.

I don't know about you, but I'll take the excitement of a Jack Black 'fit over a Met Gala look any day of the week.