Jackson Wiederhoeft's Beauty Lookbook

Welcome to Beauty Lookbook, Highsnobiety’s series examining the beauty routines of our stylish friends. This month, we chat with Jackson Wiederhoeft, the designer whose whimsical, romantic wares are beloved by Julia Fox, Conan Gray, and Tessa Thompson.

Name: Jackson Wiederhoeft

Location: New York

Occupation: Fashion designer, artist, storyteller

What’s your earliest beauty-related memory?

I thought my mom’s perfume was a breath spray like they used on TV — breath spray was having a big moment in the '90s — so I sprayed it straight on my tongue and lost my mind. I can still taste it.

How has your definition of beauty changed as you’ve gotten older?

I think it's become very simple. It’s a minimal routine for me and I hardly wear makeup. I have really sensitive skin and the less I touch it, the better!

What’s the first beauty product you ever bought?

I had a phase where I was going for a full-on Robert Smith, teased hair look. I remember buying lots of hairsprays from the grocery store so I could test what was going to be the best to tease my hair within an inch of its life.

What’s the one product you always splurge on?

Not really a product, but I get my hair cut every two or three weeks at Rosepoint Studio in Greenpoint. Since I don’t wear much makeup, I’m more obsessed with making sure every hair is contributing to its best ability. Ashley’s been cutting my hair for nearly 10 years — it’s so important to have someone who really knows your face.

What’s your favorite drug store product?

Does wig tape count? If not, let’s go with the micro-sized Aquaphor. Never not a lifesaver.

What’s your holy grail — the one product you can’t live without?

Honestly it’s Cortisone-10’s Intensive Healing Lotion. It’s taken me years to find something that’s super protective but doesn’t leave me feeling oily. I work with fabrics and garments all day so my eczema-blessed skin gets really dry. I also have to be so careful of what goes on my hands, because it can transfer to the garments and damage them.

What do you smell like?

I’m an Hermès girl — today Voyage d'Hermès. But I’m excited to start using Eau des Merveilles as we get into summer.

What’s your favorite under-the-radar beauty brand?

BioGlitz! Saba makes a beautiful product that’s biodegradable and really spectacular. Shine bright.

Do you shower in the morning or at night?

I love a cool shower first thing on a summer morning. There’s a huge window directly in the middle of my shower, so I get to watch everyone on the street starting their day and walking to the train. I love watching people.

What is one piece of beauty advice you would give to everyone?

Wash your hands <3 with soap!!