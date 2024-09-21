Jae Tips Wants to Collaborate on 15 More Saucony Sneakers (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s no secret that Jae Tips has brought Saucony’s brand to new heights. The creative brought his Midas touch to a handful of sneakers, and garnered a cult following along the way. If he has it his way, the partnership’s collaborations will hit double digits.

Saucony and Tips first collaborated in 2023, recreating the Grid Azura 2000 in a brightly colored and busy pattern to critical success and an explosion from fans everywhere. The two followed up with the Grid Shadow 2 later in the year, which also got a maximalist makeover.

Now, Tips’ third collaboration with Saucony is out. Titled “To Do List,” the collection includes two colorful takes on Saucony’s ProGrid Omni 9.

Fans have been lucky to get three collections in under two years between Tips and Saucony, but thankfully Tips has plenty of steam left.

“My goal is to continue working on similar silhouettes, especially a shoe like the Omni,” Tips tells Highsnobiety. “I would love to create 10 or 15 more of these. I feel like I still have a lot of ideas and creativity left when it comes to the Omni. But overall, my main goal is for us to keep being great partners and to continue collaborating successfully.”

The Jae Tips x Saucony To Do List also includes a kids model, the Shadow 6000. Not only is this the first time Tips has worked on a children's shoe, but also the first time the brand has collaborated on a kids sneaker.

“Being a father means everything to me, so when I first met with Saucony, one of my first questions was whether my kids would be able to get a pair,” Tips said. “I have young children—a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old—who don’t quite fit into even the smallest grade school sizes. So, creating smaller sizes was something I worked on for a few years.”

The Jae Tips x Saucony To Do List dropped on September 20 and, to no surprise, the ProGrid Omni 9 sold out right away. Fortunately, there's a good chance we'll see another collaboration in the future. No guarantee they'll be any easier to cop, though.