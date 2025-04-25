Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
How Much “Tiffany” Air Force 1 Is Too Much "Tiffany" Air Force 1?

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Another Tiffany Blue Nike Air Force 1? Well, kind of. 

Nike’s "Dusty Cactus" AF1 sneaker has a similar color profile to the slightly polarizing and overtly luxe Tiffany & Co. "1837" AF1 shoe collab. But unlike the Tiffany & Co. iteration, Nike’s latest Dusty Cactus AF1 has a leather and suede upper, a real textural shake-up compared to the 1837, which wears an all-leather upper.

This Dusty Cactus AF1 shoe also pulls a bit more blue than the Tiffany & Co. AF1, which wears the famed Robin's Egg shade trademarked by the Tiffany brand.

The Dusty Cactus AF1 sneaker also has a white Swoosh and laces, all set atop a gummy tan outsole, making it more like a reverse Tiffany if anything, which did kind of exist but not really.

Dropping this fall on Nike's website, the Dusty Cactus AF1 will retail for $125, which is obviously much cheaper than the Tiffany & Co. AF1, which retailed for $400 and now sells to the tune of $30,000 on various resell sites. Insane.

Nike has given a few of its classic silhouettes the Tiffany-adjacent Dusty Cactus treatment, including the Air Max 90 and the Air Max TL 2.5. Both of those sneakers wear Dusty Cactus accents throughout in a manner that more accurately mimics the actual Tiffany AF1. This Dusty Cactus AF1, though, is completely drenched in the cyan-ish hue, so you could argue that it actually has the most Tiffany & Co. aura.

If you agree and are looking to get in on some of that Tiffany Blue sneaker goodness but don't want to drop five figures on a pair of shoes, the answer is clear.

Tayler Adigun
