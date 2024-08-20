Minimal? That's Not in Jae Tips & Saucony's Dictionary

If you haven’t seen Jae Tips and Saucony’s previous two collaborations, then you might be surprised at just how colorful their latest is. However, if you’ve been privy to their past output, then you’ll know that this pink-heavy four-pack of sneakers is business as usual.

In fact, relative to the first Jae Tips and Saucony release (which received critical acclaim) this new collection is relatively muted.

The Jae Tips x Saucony To Do List collection comprises four sneakers, the retro running ProGrid Omni 9 model in two colorways and Jae Tips' first kids sneaker, the Shadow 6000 (which also comes in two colorways).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These have been a long time coming, with Jae Tips teasing the new ProGrid Omni 9 almost a whole year ago, however, we’re now just days away from the release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The multi-hyphenate creative has revealed that the colorful four-pack of sneakers will be released on August 23 in New York at the Billionaire Boys Club store (the brand that initiated Jae Tips’ love for streetwear).

Whether this quartet of sneakers will make their way online at a later date is not yet known.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When Tips first collaborated with Saucony, he said: "I wanted to create a shoe that was fun and expressive. I wanted it to be something that people would look at and smile."

Well, I’m happy to report that Jae Tips has done exactly that, again.