Did The Met Gala Afterparty Fits Hit Harder Than The Red Carpet's?

It’s been 48 hours since fashion’s biggest night out and while most are still coming down from the hectic night, we can’t help but think about its most memorable looks.

No, not the ones that were carefully curated for the Met Gala red carpet – we’re talking about the unexpected fits that were thrown at the afterparty.

BFA / Yvonne Tnt

Standard etiquette for late-night partygoers is to slip into something a bit more “comfortable”. The same rules proved to not apply to the Met afterparty at The Standard’s iconic Boom Boom Room.

As celebrities migrated from The Met to the Meatpacking District, they took an even more experimental approach, as if the night’s first looks were just a warm-up.

In looks sultry, sweet, and understated, celebrities took a more playful approach – or went in an entirely different direction – from this year’s theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Take a look at some of the celebrities who didn’t take their foot off the gas for the Met Gala after-party:

Janelle Monae

BFA / Ben Rosser

As Monae describes in a recent IG post, "Once upon a time Karl, Thom, and Janelle had a threesome..." The actress opted to dress down to the final look of her multi-tiered fit by Thom Browne.

Billie Eilish

BFA / Ben Rosser

Billie Eilish is giving full Billie Eilish in New York Knicks merch (a total 180 from her red carpet custom Simone Rocha sheer dress worn with an Agent Provocateur corset).

Olivia Rodrigo

BFA / Ben Rosser

Olivia Rodrigo took a "party girl" approach to her old Hollywood-inspired Thom Browne gown.

Lil Nas X

BFA / Yvonne Tnt

How did Lil Nas X take off all of those crystals so quickly? We may never know.

Jenna Ortega

BFA / Yvonne Tnt

Our Scream Queen Jenna Ortega brought Wednesday Adams to the red carpet in her gothic-inspired look by Thom Browne.