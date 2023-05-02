Sign up to never miss a drop
At Met Gala Afterparties, 'Fits Were Even Wilder

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

This year’s Met Gala was, on the whole, another wildly outrageous affair. Dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld, Met Gala 2023 paid homage to the German designer, his work, and his cat, with distinguishably Lagerfeld notes across the evening.

From obvious nods like Jeremy Pope’s 30ft cape, and Choupette, the designer's cat, inspiring looks from Jared Leto and (fittingly) Doja Cat, all the way to subtle gestures like Kendall Jenner’s high white collar and A$AP Rocky’s black and white shirt and tie, the 'fits were well and truly Lager-fied. As was prescribed.

While the gala drew to a close in the early hours of May 2, the night was far from over because, as everyone knows, the gala is merely a palette cleanser for the afterparties ahead. If previous years were anything to go by, they're often be more daring in terms of both happenings and style than the main event itself.

That being the case, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks and vibes from across the Met Gala 2023 afterparty scene, so you damn well don't have to.

Lil Nas X

It's official: Lil Nas X looks good in anything!

Rihanna

After pulling up at the Gala cocooned inside a $25 million Cartier dress, Rihanna switched things up with a bold custom Chrome Hearts ensemble. Praise, RiRi!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall's glitz high-collared look earlier in the night was given the big thumbs down by us, but her daring vintage Chanel-inspired piece by London-based designer Nensi Dojaka, more than makes up for it.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish going from black lace gown to backwards cap is clothing's equivalent of swapping high-heels for a pair of Crocs. Comfort first.

Haider Ackermann

French designer Haider Ackermann makes looking good next to a Jenner seem easy in a remarkably boring 'fit and his signature beanie. Not wild, admittedly, but pleasing nonetheless.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto's 'fit itself is pretty much what we've come to expect, but utilizing the giant cat's head he was wearing earlier that evening into an accessory is a bit of us. He did Choupette proud.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham was spotted taking little Brooklyn out for a walk.

Dua Lipa

Did you hear? Cycling shorts are in again!

