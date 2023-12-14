Moment of Zen: Jason Momoa Eating Cheez-Its & Wearing a Giant Hat 

Jason Momoa can pull off a big hat like nobody’s business. But the large, brown hat he wore leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 13 is a whole vibe for another reason. Notably, he wore the hat while carefully snacking on cheddar-flavored chips. Jason, show us the way.

Momoa wore the hat with a houndstooth coat, slim brown pants, and loafers with no socks, looking like he hadn't a care in the world. Hats aren’t anything new for Momoa as he often has a fedora or bowler, feathers included, atop his head, but this particular one is really channeling Pharell Williams’ 2014 Grammys hat, made by Vivienne Westwood.

And although the fit of the houndstooth coat should go on everyone’s vision board for how to wear outerwear, the real star of the outfit is Aquaman’s snack of choice, delicious Cheez-Its.

Momoa seems downright pleased to be nibbling on them like a little bird wearing a big hat.

The fact that they are just cupped in his hand as if he just snatched a handful out of a bowl on the way out as opposed to, say, eating them out of the box, only completes the vision of laidback luxury put forth by Momoa’s outfit. Who even cares if cheese dust gets on his coat?

Not Jason Momoa, that’s who. If no socks, big hats, and snacking on cheesy chips are wrong, who would ever want to be right?