Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jay-Z's Out Here...in Nikes?!

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

PUMA king Jay-Z out here...in Nikes?! Retweet for good luck.

During one of Beyoncé's famous Instagram photo dumps, the multihyphenate shared some captures of the couple's stay in Paris.

Between swipes of Beyoncé (in Area) pretending to munch on a croissant and Louis Vuitton letters (probably her show invite), there was a cute couple's pic of the Carters boo'd up in black sweats. Alexa, play "Cozy" from Renaissance.

While Bey contributed to the barefoot summer trend, Jay wore Off-White's Nike Air Force 1 "MoMA" sneaker collab in the flick.

It's rare heat for a rare occasion. Jay-Z very seldom steps out in Nikes nowadays since becoming team PUMA (in 2018, he became the creative director of PUMA's basketball division).

He almost always reps the leaping feline on foot during outings, from courtside appearances to dad duties.

When Jay-Z does switch things up with some surprise Swoosh action, it's typically nothing less than the most sought-after pairs. 2021 was the last time we spotted Jay-Z in Nikes, with the musician casually flexing Union's covetedAir Jordan 4 "Noir" sneakers in some off-guard photos.

Now, he's out here in Off-White's grail-worthy MoMA AF1s, which saw an extremely limited release a couple of years back and now goes for $8K in the resale market (barely a dent in the billionaire's pockets, if we're being honest).

Before becoming a PUMA god, the Roc Nation founder kept a solid AF1 in rotation, including his own collaborative pairs and loads of the high-top Forces (Fun fact: he wore a pair of Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 High on a date night with Bey once).

Perhaps, Jay-Z's latest Nike moment is a result of the Blue Ivy Effect. After all, the young star — who has the best summer job, by the way — is checks over cats.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
T-Shirt
LouLou x Highsnobiety
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Summa
Port Tanger
$305
Image on Highsnobiety
Contrast Stitch Pants
Highsnobiety
$155
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • salomon-aw22
    Wet Weather's No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Retro Basketball Shoes to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jay-z yeezys outfit
    Is Jay-Z Wearing YEEZYs?
    • Sneakers
  • reebok ltd
    Introducing Reebok LTD, A Playground For Creative Evolution
    • Style
  • Loro piana milan ss24
    Loro Piana Looks to Japan for SS24
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Land on the Turf Soon
    • Sneakers
  • gucci ss24
    There's No Raining on Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Parade
    • Style
  • hs-new-balance-ben
    Fancy a Change in Routine? Try a Morning Run and Rave
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023