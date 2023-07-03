Jay-Z's Out Here...in Nikes?!

PUMA king Jay-Z out here...in Nikes?! Retweet for good luck.

During one of Beyoncé's famous Instagram photo dumps, the multihyphenate shared some captures of the couple's stay in Paris.

Between swipes of Beyoncé (in Area) pretending to munch on a croissant and Louis Vuitton letters (probably her show invite), there was a cute couple's pic of the Carters boo'd up in black sweats. Alexa, play "Cozy" from Renaissance.

While Bey contributed to the barefoot summer trend, Jay wore Off-White's Nike Air Force 1 "MoMA" sneaker collab in the flick.

It's rare heat for a rare occasion. Jay-Z very seldom steps out in Nikes nowadays since becoming team PUMA (in 2018, he became the creative director of PUMA's basketball division).

He almost always reps the leaping feline on foot during outings, from courtside appearances to dad duties.

When Jay-Z does switch things up with some surprise Swoosh action, it's typically nothing less than the most sought-after pairs. 2021 was the last time we spotted Jay-Z in Nikes, with the musician casually flexing Union's covetedAir Jordan 4 "Noir" sneakers in some off-guard photos.

Now, he's out here in Off-White's grail-worthy MoMA AF1s, which saw an extremely limited release a couple of years back and now goes for $8K in the resale market (barely a dent in the billionaire's pockets, if we're being honest).

Before becoming a PUMA god, the Roc Nation founder kept a solid AF1 in rotation, including his own collaborative pairs and loads of the high-top Forces (Fun fact: he wore a pair of Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 High on a date night with Bey once).

Perhaps, Jay-Z's latest Nike moment is a result of the Blue Ivy Effect. After all, the young star — who has the best summer job, by the way — is checks over cats.