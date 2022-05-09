Lotta Volkova x Jean Paul Gaultier: Cone Bras, Trompe L'Oeil & Poodles

We all know that Jean Paul Gaultier picks the best of the best when it comes to collaborators. So when JPG announced a partnership with stylist and creative Lotta Volkova, our curiosity — and wallets — were piqued.

A key player in Vetements' early success, Volkova works with some of the biggest labels in the industry, recent examples being Miu Miu (she styled the label's instantly iconic Fall/Winter 2022 runway show) and adidas, with whom she partnered on a collection of bright tracksuits and retro-inspired sneakers.

Jean Paul Gaultier / Johnny Dufort 1 / 3

The latest in Volkova's storied resume: designing a capsule collection for JPG. Mining the French designer's archives for inspiration, the stylist came up with a range of corseted lingerie (cone bras included), kinky suiting, and trompe l'oeil dresses.

Volkova retooled JPG's velvet cone dress (originally unveiled in 1984) into a blush pink mini-dress and bustier, updating the iconic design for 2022. Paying homage to the designer's penchant for S&M-inspired garb, Volkova also introduced a butt-less skirt, best paired with a matching jacket featuring cut-outs at the breasts.

Jean Paul Gaultier / Johnny Dufort 1 / 2

Volkova also revamped JPG's jacquard "naked dress" (2004) in jersey, allowing the design to be produced en masse for the very first time.

It's a bonanza of a collaboration, topped only by its campaign starring Volkova's poodle, Dimitri. Get it before it's gone at Jean Paul Gaultier's website.