Highsnobiety
Lotta Volkova x Jean Paul Gaultier: Cone Bras, Trompe L'Oeil & Poodles

Written by Tora Northman in Culture
Jean Paul Gaultier / Johnny Dufort
We all know that Jean Paul Gaultier picks the best of the best when it comes to collaborators. So when JPG announced a partnership with stylist and creative Lotta Volkova, our curiosity — and wallets — were piqued.

A key player in Vetements' early success, Volkova works with some of the biggest labels in the industry, recent examples being Miu Miu (she styled the label's instantly iconic Fall/Winter 2022 runway show) and adidas, with whom she partnered on a collection of bright tracksuits and retro-inspired sneakers.

Jean Paul Gaultier / Johnny Dufort
The latest in Volkova's storied resume: designing a capsule collection for JPG. Mining the French designer's archives for inspiration, the stylist came up with a range of corseted lingerie (cone bras included), kinky suiting, and trompe l'oeil dresses.

Volkova retooled JPG's velvet cone dress (originally unveiled in 1984) into a blush pink mini-dress and bustier, updating the iconic design for 2022. Paying homage to the designer's penchant for S&M-inspired garb, Volkova also introduced a butt-less skirt, best paired with a matching jacket featuring cut-outs at the breasts.

Jean Paul Gaultier / Johnny Dufort
Volkova also revamped JPG's jacquard "naked dress" (2004) in jersey, allowing the design to be produced en masse for the very first time.

It's a bonanza of a collaboration, topped only by its campaign starring Volkova's poodle, Dimitri. Get it before it's gone at Jean Paul Gaultier's website.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
