Jeff Koons' Custom BMWs Are Literal Pop Art

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
jeff-koons-bmw-8-series-artist-collab-price (1)
Jeff Koons is a real character. In the private video call where he presented his new BMW 8 Series collaboration, the 67-year-old artist emphasized each "P" in the word "pop" and flung his arms side-to-side to properly convey the sense of movement generated by his cartoonish new automobile.

And I don't mean cartoonish as a diss, mind you: Koons gladly told the assembled press that these special BMWs were directly inspired by comic book heroes like Superman and Spider-Man.

This is perfect for Koons, the very definition of a mass-market artist.

The average viewer, with or without a background in the art world, is innately drawn to his giant, glossy sculptures for the color, the scale, the extravaganza.

It's why Koons is so often tapped for public works and why his UNIQLO collab made perfect sense.

His BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, offered in an edition of 99 at $350k apiece, is a little less accessible than a fast-fashion T-shirt but it was designed with a similar sense of spectacle in mind.

Koons, who first worked with the German auto giant in 2010 on a one-off BMW M3 E92, explained that his 8 Series design was intended to make his kids go, "Wow" (Koons has eight kids, FYI).

Hence, the cheekily unpretentious paint job, which belies the several hundred strenuous hours that it takes for experienced craftspeople to hand-paint each of the 99 models in BMW's workshops in Bavaria.

Beyond the exaggerated puffs of smoke and explosions, Koons is quick to draw viewers' eyes to the onomatopoeic "POP!" painted on the car's side, a word he takes great pleasure in punching up verbally. It's a summation of the car's intended statement, a visual representation of the car's pop culture inspiration and brash finish.

BMW describes Koons' creation as "one of the most extensive custom factory production processes" that it's ever developed and it's only partially because of the flashy exterior. Inside, behold fine leather seats and a branded cupholder lid (y'know, in case you forget what you're riding in).

Onlookers will get a chance to experience the real deal when one of the cars is exhibited in New York's Rockefeller Plaza from April 1-4 and then auctioned off at nearby Christie's. Otherwise better pony up on BMW's website if you wanna experience Koons' custom car.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
