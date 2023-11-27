Sign up to never miss a drop
Nobody's Wearing Cardigans Better Than Jeremy Allen White

Words By Tayler Willson

Jeremy Allen White has a new hobby. No, he isn’t on another flower shopping date (he’s been spotted on identical dates with Ashley Moore and Rosalía mere weeks apart), nor is he jogging topless around Los Angeles, Allen White is in fact taking up the hobby of wearing cardigans better than anybody else.

The 32-year-old, who rose to stardom as The Bear’s tousle-haired chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto earlier this year, has become somewhat of a style icon, not only for his ability to make a plain white T-shirt and lived-in denim jeans stylish as hell on screen, but for excellent sartorial knowhow off it too.

Allen White is effortlessly stylish. Yet his latest look, which was spotted as he took his children to a New York park, takes things to another level. The actor wore a pair of washed-out denim jeans, adidas Sambas, his now-signature cap, and a deep neck white vest. 

The star of the show, though, is undoubtedly Allen White’s textured olive cardigan which, with only two solidarity buttons clasping either side together, is a shining example of exactly how a cardigan should be worn.

All the buttons done up? Too preppy. All undone? Too slouchy. Exactly 50 percent of the buttons made use of? Perfect.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, nothing Allen White wears is particularly revolutionary. Truth be told, most people would make the actor’s wardrobe look fairly sub-par. Yet, the way Allen White seemingly effortlessly styles each of his looks, whether intentional or not, is what takes his ‘fits to the next level.

When it comes to cardigans, do as Allen White says: two buttons, no more, no less.

