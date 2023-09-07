Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Are JJJJound's Minimalist Collabs Now Too Minimalist?

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Justin Saunders is a minimalist. The Montreal-based creative, better known as the designer behind JJJJound, has carved a name for himself in the world of contemporary fashion for his simple aesthetic.

After starting out as a lifestyle blog in 2006, JJJJound can now consider itself a fully-fledged fashion label that has a myriad of seasonal products and the co-sign of the late Virgil Abloh to prove it.

For JJJJound though, despite of the popularity of its mainline releases (its three-pack of plain white tees sell-out like hot cakes), the most important facet to the its business model is undoubtedly JJJJound collaborations.

Yet, following its latest reveal that seems to showcase a co-branded plain white Croc, the following question springs to mind: how minimal is too minimal?

The “collaborative” Croc — which is literally just a co-branded plain white Classic Clog – is arguably JJJJound's most minimal collab yet, which is really saying something when you consider the label's extensive back catalog.

While we’re currently only privy to a birds eye view of JJJJound’s Croc, the designer’s past releases are more than enough to go off.

From New Balance and Reebok to Vans and Salomon, JJJJound’s list of collaborators is impressively vast, though the products themselves are often less than staggering (not that it’s stopped them from selling out).

That’s not to say that JJJJound’s collaborative releases are bad by any means, it’s just that they’re, well, a little meh. 

Less-is-more is one thing, though JJJJound’s minimalist approach — where it merely adds its regular font motif — to an already popular silhouette is more like a less-is-less ethos.

Take its multiple New Balance collaborations, for example, which are essentially co-branded iterations of the Boston label’s most popular sneakers, or its latest Reebok release which is basically just a blacked out Club C.

Naturally, JJJJound’s collaborations retail for a lot more than their inline siblings. Its New Balance 992, for instance, initially landed for $260 back in 2020, almost $120 more than a mainline 992 and is still selling for almost $1,000 on various resale sites.

Hiked prices are, of course, nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to a collaboration. Yet when the collaborative aspect of the partnership feels lacking, it can feel a touch insolent.

Even still, I expect JJJJound’s forthcoming Crocs to sell for a lot more than $49.99, the price of non-JJJJound all-white Classic Clog.

It’s also worth noting that where previous JJJJound collaborations would sell out almost instantaneously (its NB 992 was almost impossible to get a hold of), some of its more recent releases — namely its recent all-white Vans — are still readily available.

Although a collaboration’s success doesn’t necessarily only boil down to the amount of pairs sold, it is an indication that JJJJound’s less-is-less approach is beginning to wear thin.

Sure, Justin Saunders and his JJJJound label may well focus on the more unassuming aspects of design, but is the world of fashion starting to grow tired of it? It certainly looks that way.

Shop The Look
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • history-of-sept-mag-covers
    A History of the September Issue
    • Culture
  • ny
    For 60 Years, Dave's Has Been New York's Workwear Mecca
    • Style
  • JJJJound
    Are JJJJound's Minimalist Collabs Now Too Minimalist?
    • Sneakers
  • tag-heuer-porsche-watch
    For Tag Heuer and Porsche, Precision Is King
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox leave a hotel on September 5, 2023, he in a denim puffer with cargo pants to match and she in a blazer and knee-high boots.
    It's 93°F Outside — Perfect Weather For MGK's Denim Puffer Jacket!
    • Style
  • Swatch & Blancpain's Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms diving watch collaboration, designed in homage to the planet's five oceans
    What Comes After MoonSwatch? Swatch x Blancpain
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023