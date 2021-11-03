Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Macaulay Culkin's Gucci Glow-Up Is a Welcome Surprise

Written by Jake Silbert

Talk about a Love Parade. Gucci's latest runway show is less of a a fashion collection and more of an entertainment landmark — fitting, given that it was held in Los Angeles.

Alongside a cavalcade of sex toy-clutching Gucci models (there were over 100 looks!), the fashion house tapped celebs like Jared Leto and St. Vincent to take the runway, an appropriate nod to LA's movie and rockstar roots. There were even some A-listers, like Miley Cyrus and Lizzo, in the front row.

However, none of the famous faces got me as jazzed as Home Alone star and Pizza Underground ringleader Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin is one of those celebrities who's as recognizable as any A-lister but is only just barely in the news. When he does come back into the spotlight, though, Culkin is always welcomed with open arms.

I mean, remember the flood of social media love generated when Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song reappeared in the tabloids earlier this year.

So, to see him suddenly make his high fashion debut isn't just a pretty excellent coup in his favor but it's a nice feather in Gucci's cap as well.

Aside from a recurring role in this year's American Horror Story: Double Feature series, Culkin has taken a relaxed role in Hollywood. Oh, he's still around, sure, but Mac is keener to pop up in cameo roles or bit parts than take the lead. He also oversees Bunny Ears, his lifestyle website.

But I'm just happy to see him in these kinds of seemingly off-the-cuff appearances, which Culkin himself seems to prefer. Whenever Culkin shows up on random YouTube series or on a high-falutin' runway, it's a pleasant surprise, especially in light of most high-stress, high-visibility celebrity promotions.

Jake Silbert
Director of News
