Nike's Impressively Fresh Jordans Went From Black Cat to Lucky Cat

Nike's latest Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers bring good luck to the feet.

Dubbed "Lucky Cat," the newest low-top Jordan shoes draw inspiration from the maneki-neko ("beckoning cat"). This figure originated in Japan but became so popular in China that it earned the nickname "Chinese lucky cat."

The "lucky cat" itself appears on the sneaker's pebbled leather tongue, with even its traditional golden bell hanging from the shoelaces.

And these Jordans don't just make their own luck. They're also very nice, design-wise. It comes covered in what looks like black canvas textures and crisp leather, realized in mostly black with red splashes and raw gold edges.

Honestly, it's almost like if the "Black Cat" got lucky...

The signature Swoosh lands on the sidewall, while the famous Jordan "Wings" strike the heel, but both classic details are reimagined with impressive embroidery.

We've seen several sneakers honoring the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse, including artful Field Generals and horse-covered Air Force 1s. Now, there's a fortunate pair of Jordans in the mix.

The Jordan 1 Low "Lucky Cat" is now available on Nike Philippines' website for ₱8,095, or around $140. With luck, those looking to cop will be able to add these to their cart successfully.

