The Classic Jordan 1 Got an Insane BBL

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Only the bravest ankles can wear these new Air Jordan 1s. Even still, proceed with caution.

Nike has introduced an all-new platformed version of the model, aptly named the Jordan 1 Triple Stack. It's quite literally the classic Jordan 1 Low sneaker with, well, triple-stacked soles.

The sportswear giant ultimately smashed two more soles on the bottoms, creating perhaps the tallest Jordan 1s ever exist in the sneaker world.

It honestly brings back memories of COMME des GARÇONS' towering Nike Cortez collaboration from 2018, or even the Nike Vandal 2K sneakers, which resembled super-elevated Air Force 1s.

The Jordan 1 Triple Stack arrives in two classic colorways, including "Team Red" and the UNC-style "Psychic Blue" option. The gigantic model is expected to stomp onto Nike's website sometime in 2026.

We've seen the Jordan 1 go through some significant changes in recent years, appearing as a thick goth boot and even chunked-up trail sneakers.

At 40, the classic only keeps evolving and leveling up. Literally.

