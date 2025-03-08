This "Seafoam" Nike Jordan 4 Sneaker Is Abundantly Clean

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nike's latest Air Jordan 4 isn't just "abundant." It's also incredibly clean.

Nike has cooked up a new Jordan 4 sneaker, officially named "Abundance" by the sportswear brand. However, the sneaker has also earned the nickname, "Seafoam 4s," after its pastel green color scheme.

Seafoam green completely takes over the sneaker's smooth leather uppers — some splashes on the outsole, too — giving it this minty fresh tonal look. It's almost similar to the Air Jordan 4 RM's "Jade Horizon" colorway (but even better on the OG Jordan 4 model).

Nike finishes the "Abundance" Jordan 4s with silver touches, subtly referencing the ultra-classic "Pure Money" 4s, an immaculately crisp white AJ4 that debuted in '06. The latest Jordans also feature some creamy Sail white moments, adding a hint of classic charm to the already-timeless model.

2024 was a huge year for the Jordan 4, complete with big releases like the "Bred Reimagined" 4s. Nike's going even harder on its legendary model in 2025, also the Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary.

March alone is stacked with long-awaited drops like Nigel Sylvester's brick-colored collab and the skate-ready Jordan 4s by Nike SB.

But before then, some "abundance" from the Jordan Brand. The Jordan 4 "Seafoam" sneakers are slated to drop on March 8 on Nike's SNKRS app.