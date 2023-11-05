Olive or I Love? This Jordan 4 Has Us Feeling Both Ways

The Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" is ready to make an earthy landing. Following a reveal in Nike's Holiday 2023 preview, official images of the Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive sneakers" have arrived, revealing the clearest look at the olive-toned beauties.

To offer smooth or fuzzy textures? To paraphrase Drake's On the Radar meme, the Jordan Brand said "combination." It's only right to say it his bad UK accent, too.

Moss-level suede meets smooth feels on the upper, offering a patchwork vibe of varying earthy greens. At the same, classic black and white comes in, making for perfect offsets without comprising the calm palette.

Like the Craft Jordan 4s released earlier this year, the updated version of Tinker Hatfield's 1989 design gets another plush tongue and crackled leather for its support wings, in addition to its noteworthy material story. The shoe is basically lives up to its name — it's a crafty one.

Alongside its official close-up from Nike, the Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive also got an official release date: November 18. Mark your calendars, folks.

The olive pairs will launch on Nike's SNKRS app as well as select stockists in full family sizing. Indeed, even the mini sneakerheads can deliver an olive green flex. Gotta start 'em early, right?

Some call the "Olive" Jordan 4 sleepers. Others call them fire and claim them as their next sneaker W. In between, you've got the comparisons to previously hyped collabs like UNDEFEATED's Jordan 4 (I've heard the name Diet UNDEFEATED's thrown around).

My thoughts? As a sucker for natural tones, this olive green application is chef's kiss down to the textures. "Fall in love with Olive," Nike says under the Olive Jordan 4's description. And I have.

It's been a pretty busy holiday season for the Jordan Brand. Reimagined Royals? Cherry 12s? Midnight Navy 5s?! The Holiday collection is loaded with fresh heat and blasts from the past — and now that I think about it, even combos of both new and old.

There's more to look forward to in 2023, sneakerheads. But for now, I'd like to return to those sweet, sweet olive dreams.