A Rare "Tokyo" Jordan Sneaker Gets a Sublime Reboot

Nike is running back another great Air Jordan 5 sneaker for the Jordan Brand's 40th anniversary. Get ready to meet the Jordan 5 "Tokyo" again.

The Tokyo Jordan 5s were initially released in 2011 to commemorate the opening of Japan's Jordan Tokyo 23 store.

The Jordans would sort of return in 2020, but as part of a "What The" mashup. However, the 2025 pairs mark the first true retro of the sneaker since its debut in the 2010s.

What's more, the Jordan Brand has made them extra special for the relaunch. Specifically, the upcoming "Tokyo" Jordan 5s feature a yellow under-toe, a detail borrowed from sample pairs which are even rarer than the others.

Of course, fans can expect plenty of other classic details on the "Tokyo" 5s, like its unforgettable yellow suede uppers, grey accents, and the Japanese characters on the side heel. That icy outsole, too.

The Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" sneaker is expected to make its return in September on Nike's website in limited quantities. So, this rerelease might not be as easy to cop as we thought.

Either way, it's been a good year for Jordan 5 drops, including the return of its debut colorways like "Black Metallic," "Grape," and "Fire Red." It's time for "Tokyo" to shine bright again.

