Where to Buy the Nike Air Jordan 5 "What The"

Written by Alek Rose in Style

The Nike Air Jordan 5 is an all-time great, it’s undeniable. But, being the subject of a recent collaboration with a certain Virgil, the silhouette is in high demand right now. While the Jordan 5 doesn’t have the instant visual impact as, say, a Jordan 12, it does have a handful of defining features, from the lace toggle to the rubber mesh inserts and the jagged midsole design. And if the silhouette needed any more impact, along comes the Jordan 5 Retro “What The”.

“What The” is one of the more fitting names we’ve seen, as this pair of heavy hitters is a manic mishmash of eight coveted Air Jordan 5 models. Think you can guess them all? We’ll help you out. Take the yellow upper from 2011’s Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”, the Shanghai insignia from the 2013 “Shanghai Shen”, the crimson suede upper from the “Raging Bull Pack”, neon outsole hits from the “Bel-Air”, mosaic-style lining from a 2007 “Laser”, green Jumpman logo from the “Green Bean”, a tongue from the 2006 “Army Olive”, and finally, the radiant green outsole inserts from a 2011 “Quai 54”. Most amazingly, it all just… works.

The Air Jordan 5 “What The” capitalizes on the relatively understated nature of the silhouette. Were this amount of elements used on another Jordan style, the outcome may not look so weirdly natural. Underneath its facade of madness, the Jordan 5 “What The” is actually a highly thought-out design which mixes and matches disparate elements in material and color with resounding success.

Taking a look at StockX market data, you’ll see that the pair is currently selling at an average of $242 with a 52-week high price of $848. You can secure your certified-authentic pair at StockX now.

Shop the Nike Air Jordan 5 "What The" at StockX now.

Air Jordan 5 Retro What The
$205
Buy at StockX

