Dončić's Jordan Luka 2 “Nebula” Is On Its Way

in SneakersWords By Caroline Brown

Brand: Jordan

Model: Luka 2 “Nebula”

Key Features: Formula 23 foam, the latest IsoPlate innovation, and a tie-dye finish around the upper in shades of pink, orange, and purple.

Release Date: Jul 27, 2023

Price: $130

Buy: Nike and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: Slovenia’s favorite pro basketball player, Luka Dončić, is back with another Jordan collaboration. Coming off a launch in Paris the other week, Dončić has officially announced the Luka 2 in five bold new colorways.

The Luka 2s take the best exclusive Jordan brand design codes while enhancing player experience to exude the same characteristics as Dončić on and off the court.

Constructed from a four-part midsole that includes Formula 23 foam as well as the latest version of IsoPlate that creates a sidewall against the foam that provides added balance, the Luka 2 emphasizes performance.

Following the news of the Luka 2 “Space Hunter” colorway, the “Nebula” takes a lighter but equally galactic approach to its design by utilizing a wrap-around tie-dye design in hues of pink, orange, and violet with an underlying purple mesh upper.

With two colorways - "Quai 54" and "Space Hunter" - already released, and considering the "Luk.AI" is dropping tomorrow, now is the perfect time to plot which pair you'll be copping or to begin collecting them all.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
