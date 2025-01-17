Even When "Washed," Jordan's Pristine Hybrid Shoe Doesn't Miss

Sometimes, less is really more. Well, in the Air Jordan 2/3's case, at least. Aside from its effortless fusion of the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3's signature details, one of the most appealing things about the model is admirably easy colorways, featuring mostly clean white slates with a dash of vibrant color.

This year, the hybrid model get a little bolder with its schemes. And quite frankly, I'm not mad at it, especially when they look as good as the latest "Washed Coral" iteration.

As promised, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker has officially gotten a "Washed Coral" treatment, which is basically a full pink-out of the Frankenstein shoe.

DTLR

Nike also has a similarly-colored "Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3 sneaker coming up, whose palette also features — you guessed it — "Washed Coral" shading. If I were Nike, I'd pull the greatest thing ever and make them a full pack for Lovers' Day, featuring the Jordan 2/3, Jordan 3, and Jordan 2.

A sneaker lover can dream, can't she?

But back to reality. The Jordan 3s aren't expected until the top of February, but the Valentine's-Day-coded Jordan 2/3 sneakers have already arrived. The pink-toned hybrid sneakers are now up for grabs on DTLR's website for the price of $160.

We're but one month into the new year, and Nike is already cookin' with its Jordan 2/3 sneaker. The sneaker kicked its year off with a chocolate-flavored "Earth" drop, its most delicious colorway yet. And we've now been blessed with this super pretty "Washed Coral" drop.

But there's more heat where that came from. Anyone looking to go from UNC to Chicago?