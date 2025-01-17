Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even When "Washed," Jordan's Pristine Hybrid Shoe Doesn't Miss

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Sometimes, less is really more. Well, in the Air Jordan 2/3's case, at least. Aside from its effortless fusion of the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3's signature details, one of the most appealing things about the model is admirably easy colorways, featuring mostly clean white slates with a dash of vibrant color.

This year, the hybrid model get a little bolder with its schemes. And quite frankly, I'm not mad at it, especially when they look as good as the latest "Washed Coral" iteration.

Shop Air Jordan 2/3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As promised, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker has officially gotten a "Washed Coral" treatment, which is basically a full pink-out of the Frankenstein shoe.

Nike also has a similarly-colored "Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3 sneaker coming up, whose palette also features — you guessed it — "Washed Coral" shading. If I were Nike, I'd pull the greatest thing ever and make them a full pack for Lovers' Day, featuring the Jordan 2/3, Jordan 3, and Jordan 2.

A sneaker lover can dream, can't she?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But back to reality. The Jordan 3s aren't expected until the top of February, but the Valentine's-Day-coded Jordan 2/3 sneakers have already arrived. The pink-toned hybrid sneakers are now up for grabs on DTLR's website for the price of $160.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We're but one month into the new year, and Nike is already cookin' with its Jordan 2/3 sneaker. The sneaker kicked its year off with a chocolate-flavored "Earth" drop, its most delicious colorway yet. And we've now been blessed with this super pretty "Washed Coral" drop.

But there's more heat where that came from. Anyone looking to go from UNC to Chicago?

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5444547.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan’s Low-Rise Hybrid Becomes an Ultra-Clean Classic in "White Cement"
    • Sneakers
  • Jordan's Slick Hybrid Sneaker Indulges in Delicious Mocha Flavors
    • Sneakers
  • New Year, New Fire Lineup for Jordan's Incredibly Handsome Hybrid Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Exquisite Frankenstein Jordan Shoe Is Now Extra Crisp & Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Jordan's Best-Looking Hybrid Sneaker Is Even Tougher in Pink
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • In Beautiful Beige, adidas' Samba-ish Tobacco Sneaker Is Smoking Hot
    • Sneakers
  • RANRA's Artisan Technical Gear Is Both Archaic and Cutting-Edge
    • Style
  • How a Quiet Japanese Brand Suddenly Took Over Luxury Menswear
    • Style
  • The Gentle Monster-Fication of Eyewear Is Real
    • Style
  • Brain Dead Has Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand
    • Style
  • Suited Seduction at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Debut
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now