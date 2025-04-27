Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The All-New Low-Top Jordan Skate Shoe Is Surprisingly Slick

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
nike
Jordan has officially entered the casual shoe chat. The Jordan Session is a flat, thick-laced sneaker that doesn't look like a Jordan at all. It looks a lot more like a skate shoe, really.

When it comes to lifestyle sneakers, adidas and Puma are top of mind for me. Nike? Sure. Vans? Of course. But the Jordan brand? Absolutely not. Times are truly a changing, though, and the Jordan brand is entering a new, more casual era.

Known for making generationally popular basketball shoes that have shaped sneaker culture on and off the court, the Jordan brand is finally ready to jump into the world of skate sneakers, having already dabbled with the Air Jordan 4 RM and the Nike SB Air Jordan 4.

The Jordan Session is a skate-coded sneaker that bears a striking resemblance to Jordan's Flight Court sneakers but with much less branding and an even lower profile.

This toned-down look makes the Session sneaker come across as more of an all-day casual sneaker than a full-on performance shoe. It’s definitely not for hooping.

Jordan’s low-top Session sneaker wears a suede exterior with wave-like paneling though its the chunky laces and thicker outsole that really give this sneaker a skate-shoe vibe, though the rounded silhouette brings in a retro quality. Throwback skate shoes, perhaps. The Session sneaker comes in both a blacked-out and all-white colorway, which further bolsters the sneaker's versatile flavor.  

Slated to drop online later this year, the Session shoe will retail for $90, a pretty good pricepoint within the world of Jordans.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
