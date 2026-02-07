This Is Basically the Iconic Jordan 1 Sneaker With a Better (Skyline) View

Air Jordan 1, is that you? Not quite. It's actually an all-new sneaker called the Air Jordan Skyline Low, which looks almost exactly like a Jordan 1 Low.

It's indeed heavily inspired by the Jordan's most classic model, down to the general slim shape, Swoosh on the sidewalls, and even similar branding stamps.

The Jordan Skyline Low has the vision, but it's this even more casual interpretation of the iconic basketball sneaker. Call it an AJ1 Low with a view, even.

The Skyline Low honestly plays on the '80s Jordan design while also borrowing some steez from everyday models like the Field General and Killshot.

Its upper has even been reworked to reflect this casual personality, combining slightly fuzzy suede, breathable mesh, and creamy leather for an easy and stylish look.

The Jordan Brand further leans into this "new classic" vibe, introducing the Skyline in timeless colorways like "Light Smoke Grey" and "University Blue." It also comes in a black color scheme, which sort of brings back memories of Nigel Sylvester's "Better With Time" collab.

All three options are now available on Nike's website for the smooth price of $100. Not too bad for a "Jordan 1 Low " with skyline views.

