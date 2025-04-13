Jordan's Ultimate Hybrid Sneaker Looks Familiar (& Brick-Flavored)

Nike's Jordan Spizike Low sneaker, the brand's ultimate hybrid model, has launched in a new tonal rusty red colorway that looks very familiar.

"Brick by Brick"-flavored Spizikes, anyone?

The "Canyon Rust" Jordan Spizike sees the super Frankenstein sneaker wrapped up in this washed red shade, covering everything from its cushy interior to its rubber Jordan-branded sole.

The monochromatic color scheme evokes the feels of Nigel Sylvester's "Brick by Brick" Jordan 4 collaboration, which dropped (and quickly sold out) in March. However, the Spizikes aren't in the same colorway as Sylvester's pairs. The BMX athlete's Jordan 4s dropped in an exclusive "Firewood Orange" shade, made just for his team-up.

Either way, for those who couldn't cop Sylvester's sought-after sneaker at retail, the "Canyon Rust" Spizikes might be the closest thing to them.

The Spizike model was designed as a homage to Spike Lee, one of the greatest directors of all time, Stone Island model, and Hollywood's biggest Jordan fan. The almost-20-year-old shoe even features Brooklyn and Lee's 40 Acres and Mule logos on the heels.

What makes this Jordan model even more special is its design. The Spizike is five Jordan models mashed together, including the Air Jordan 3, Jordan 4, Jordan 6, Jordan 9, and Jordan 20.

As it pulls the traditional design details from these models, the Spizike naturally borrows an outfit or two, giving us Spizikes in the legendary "Black Cat" and "Infrared" color schemes.

Oh, and "Brick by Brick," too.

By the way, the "Canyon Rust" Jordan Spizike Low sneakers are now up for grabs at Shoe Palace for $160. And act fast if you're looking to cop. These "Bricks at home" are already sold out in some sizes.