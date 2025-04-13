Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jordan's Ultimate Hybrid Sneaker Looks Familiar (& Brick-Flavored)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Jordan Spizike Low sneaker, the brand's ultimate hybrid model, has launched in a new tonal rusty red colorway that looks very familiar.

"Brick by Brick"-flavored Spizikes, anyone?

Shop Jordan Spizike

The "Canyon Rust" Jordan Spizike sees the super Frankenstein sneaker wrapped up in this washed red shade, covering everything from its cushy interior to its rubber Jordan-branded sole.

The monochromatic color scheme evokes the feels of Nigel Sylvester's "Brick by Brick" Jordan 4 collaboration, which dropped (and quickly sold out) in March. However, the Spizikes aren't in the same colorway as Sylvester's pairs. The BMX athlete's Jordan 4s dropped in an exclusive "Firewood Orange" shade, made just for his team-up.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Either way, for those who couldn't cop Sylvester's sought-after sneaker at retail, the "Canyon Rust" Spizikes might be the closest thing to them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Spizike model was designed as a homage to Spike Lee, one of the greatest directors of all time, Stone Island model, and Hollywood's biggest Jordan fan. The almost-20-year-old shoe even features Brooklyn and Lee's 40 Acres and Mule logos on the heels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What makes this Jordan model even more special is its design. The Spizike is five Jordan models mashed together, including the Air Jordan 3, Jordan 4, Jordan 6, Jordan 9, and Jordan 20.

As it pulls the traditional design details from these models, the Spizike naturally borrows an outfit or two, giving us Spizikes in the legendary "Black Cat" and "Infrared" color schemes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oh, and "Brick by Brick," too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

By the way, the "Canyon Rust" Jordan Spizike Low sneakers are now up for grabs at Shoe Palace for $160. And act fast if you're looking to cop. These "Bricks at home" are already sold out in some sizes.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This "Seafoam" Nike Jordan 4 Sneaker Is Abundantly Clean
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • A Historic Moment Made Shockingly Stylish By Jordan Brand GORE-TEX
    • Style
  • With Cracked "Bred" Toes, Nike's Jordan 1 Shoe Literally Shatters Expectations
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's *Other* Skate-Coded Jordan Shoe Just Became a Tastefully Tonal Beauty
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Jordan's Ultimate Hybrid Sneaker Looks Familiar (& Brick-Flavored)
    • Sneakers
  • Wasn't Travis Scott's Erewhon Drink Inevitable?
    • Culture
  • adidas' Italian-Made Gazelle Is the Sweetest Non-Sneaker Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety x FILA Close Out Not In Milan
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • In Its "Butterfly" Stage, Nike’s Most Classic Air Force 1 Spreads Its Wings
    • Sneakers
  • Levi's® Listening Session Builds on Sonic History
    • Style
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now