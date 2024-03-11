Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's $1,000 Jordan Sneakers Are Seriously Luxe

Words By Morgan Smith

We've seen Nike's Jordan sneakers get pretty up there prices over the years. Jordan shoes retail for $100-plus these days (back in the day, you could cop a pair for less). But there have been Jordans even more expensive than the normal drops. I'm talking hundreds and, sometimes, thousands more (I'm looking at you, Dior x Jordan 1s).

The Jordan Brand doesn't hike up the price just for fun. These particular Jordan sneakers are usually premium in construction or boast some special detailing done by skilled artisans. The Jordan Pinnacle series often comes to mind when discussing top-of-the-line Jordan sneakers — the historic collection houses Jordan 1s and Jordan 11 made with top-shelf leather and suede ($400 price tags, too).

Hey, sometimes you have to pay the cost for the finer things in life, sneakerheads. That brings me to the latest Jordan Brand Wings collection.

The 2024 Jordan Wings offering was handmade in Italy, blending Italian craftsmanship and Jordan classics for the brand's "pinnacle product capsule to date," per the Jordan Brand.

A luxurious offering of sneakers naturally leads the Jordan Wings collection. Particularly, the brand delivers premium takes on the Air Jordan 1 High '85 and Air Jordan 1 Low '85 shoes.

Three of the Jordan sneakers arrived dressed in smooth, full-grain Italian leather, while one Air Jordan 1 High '85 gets a hairy VIP special with hair-on-hide leather.

Every Jordan Wings sneaker boasts hand-stitched uppers. The uppers also consist of three layers, finished crisp edges hand-painted by Italian craftsmen.

There are two sock liner options, including one made of silky satin. And as if that was not enough luxurious treatment for your feet, the Jordan brand throws in this foam on the inside, which conforms to your foot to provide an extra comfortable step.

Gilded details and meticulously applied branding moments (including MJ's famous "23" number on their tongue) round out the shoe, making for one of the most opulent builds for the Jordan 1 yet.

Taking into account the first class details, that brings the price of the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker to around...$975 for the Highs and $875 for the Lows.

If you still have room to splurge after the sneakers, the Jordan Wings collection also offers up some pretty impressive clothes. There's a cashmere-blend poncho and an Italian wool sweater resembling a basketball hoop net. At the same time, gold-plated brass rings and lambskin duffles and cardholders account for key accessories.

For Jordan fans ready to drop at least $1K on the new luxury pieces, the Jordan Wings collection will be exclusively available in Beijing during March 2024. Wings would certainly come in handy for the fans outside of the Greater China area right now.

Image on Highsnobiety
