Finally, the Jordan 1 Is Shining Again

Words By Morgan Smith

2024 is right around the corner, and so are a host of forthcoming Nike sneaker drops. Joining the growing lineup, Nike is dropping off some metallic Jordans in the new year.

Before we dive into the sneakers, I'd like to point out that metallic Jordans date back to the Jordan Brand's beginnings. In 1985, Nike presented a metallic Jordan 1 set in seven colorways. Each followed a simple design formula: primarily white leather builds with a few polished accents.

In 2020, the Jordan Brand would (sort of) bring back the metallic series but on the Jordan 4 model. The pack would only come in four color options: purple, green, red, and orange.

No worries, though, Jordan fans. The original metallic Jordan 1s — well, some of them — are returning in 2024.

Specifically, the Jordan branding delivers the "Metallic Blue" on a Jordan 1 Low '85 and "Metallic Burgundy" on a Jordan 1 High '85. "Metallic Burgundy" wasn't a part of the original series, but the forthcoming shoe plays on the initial "Metallic Red" colorway. Though, I'll argue the shoe looks more red than burgundy, anyway.

Anywho. The metallic Jordan 1 '85 shoes will see that familiar color scheme dress the models, designed according to 1985 specifications (hence the '85).

The Jordan brand also has a Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Gold" in its plans. Surprisingly, gold didn't make the 1985 group. But it still gets the shiny job done for next year's Jordan roster, which also includes a Jordan 4 "Sail" (I call them "Metallic Gold 4s").

Fans can catch the metallic Jordans in early 2024. The Jordan 1 High "Metallic Gold" and "Metallic Burgundy" are rumored to drop on February 14 and February 16, respectively. On the other hand, there's no drop date for the Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Blue" sneakers (yet), but expect them sometime during spring.

In 2016, Nike delivered the Metallic Navy 1s followed by Court Purple 1s — similar to the "Metallic Purple" pairs — in 2020. Though the drops were spaced out, it was still enough to get sneakerheads excited about the pack's return.

With the Swoosh bringing back two colorways, the future is looking bright for the Jordan 1. Who knows? Maybe we'll see the remaining schemes later in 2024.

