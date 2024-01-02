Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Air Jordan 1 Is Cracked in Black (Toe)

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

They say that all good things must come to an end, but great things? Greatness just keeps getting better, as you can tell from Nike's Air Jordan 1 sneaker line, which is reportedly getting yet another update thanks to Jordan Brand's ongoing Reimagined series.

Yes, the Air Jordan High OG "Black Toe" is back in black. Or maybe it's better to say it's cracked in black, as Nike has revamped the timeless, Chicago-adjacent colorway with what appears to be pre-distressed leather according to sneaker leakers.

Pre-loved Jordan shoes aren’t usually something you break out and wear but Nike is clearly expecting these shoes to do numbers. Black Toe is a pretty popular colorway, after all.

The 2024 Black Toe AJ1 shoe's cracked white upper, as implied by some of the first-look outlets, has a sort of marble feeling to it, inviting anyone who meticulously cares for their Jordans to pause — are they old or is this a new pattern? It’s both, really. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Either way, the flipped colorway of these reimagined for 2024 Air Jordan 1 sneakers begs a second glance on the curb.

It’s so similar to the the original red and black Chicago colorway with a grey details on the tongue, created in 1984 and released in 1985, just…backwards.

There’s a white upper with red details on the back sole, a black leather ankle cap, and a full black toe stemming from the oversized black Nike swoosh. They’re sharp AF. 

This is the most recent set of reimagined, pre-loved on purpose Air Jordan 1s. In 2022, Nike released the AJ 1 “Lost & Found” AKA “Chicago Reimagined,” with its own light distressing that even included a cracked ankle cap.

They even came in a beat up box and handwritten receipt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The “Lost & Founds” AJ1 resells for about $600, though their original price tag hovered around the $200 mark, so its likely the Black Toe will follow suit pricewise regardless of how people feel about the treatment.

Indeed, even with mixed reactions to Jordan Brand's other Reimagined shoes, like the Jordan 1 "Royal," there's never been a slowdown in sales. Expect other iterations, like the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," to keep pace.

"I will never understand why some people would actually buy new shoes that look old and beat up," one Instagram commenter said. "This reimagined BS is getting old," another concurred.

However, some sneakerheads are just happy to see the Black Toe return in any form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"This shoe alone saves the 2024 lineup," said one comment with over 300 "likes."

Even if OG Air Jordans remain the ultimate holy grail, these updates are a reasonable consolation prize for more casual AJ1 fans.

The “Lost & Founds” were a cool take on the original Air Jordan 1 albeit that lightly reinvented the sneaker wheel. It's not like Nike hasn't faithfully reproduced iterations of the sneaker before, like with the faithful 2015 retro and 2021's Trophy Room collaboration.

But the Reimagined line is living up to its name with actual newness and the 2024 AJ1 Black Toe is a worthy evolution of the colorway. Set your alarms for next November, as it's expected to release close to Holiday 2024.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Rusta 2.0 Puffer Jacket
The North Face
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
Jet Cargo Pant
Carhartt WIP
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
M 991 WTR
New Balance
$230
We Recommend
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high royal reimagined
    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for a Suede Reimagining
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna seen in Aspen on a ski trip wearing Bottega Veneta boots with their two sons
    Even A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's Kids Enter 2024 at Peak Fashion
    • Style
  • Sol de Janeira Delicia Drench Cream With Spiders
    Sol de Janeiro's "Spider Cream" Isn't Real, It Can't Hurt You (But It's a Great Meme)
    • Beauty
  • Stanley's Quencher cup in white on a white tablecloth
    The Crocs-ification of Reusable Water Bottles
    • Culture
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Black Toe reimagined 2024 sneaker, with a white, red, and black distressed leather upper
    The Air Jordan 1 Is Cracked in Black (Toe)
    • Sneakers
  • Yoshida Porter's phone sling in black and green
    Are Phone Slings Finally Becoming... Stylish?
    • Style
  • Mita teamed up with adidas for a collaborative take on the latter's Samba sneaker.
    New Year, Same adidas Samba (Only Better)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023