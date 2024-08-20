Surprise! Here Comes Another New Balance Loafer

New Balance’s sneaker-loafer hybrid has been so omnipresent online that it feels like forever since it was first revealed. This year, I’ve seen pictures of the abnormally techy loafer more times than I’ve seen my closest friends and yet, it still hasn’t hit shop floors.

While its virality might make it feel like an eternity since the loafer-ized version of New Balance's 1906 sneaker was made public, it has in fact only been seven months.

We were first acquainted with the 1906L (the L stands for loafer, fyi) after a collaborative version with Junya Watanabe walked the runway as part of the designer’s FW24 collection. It got everyone’s chins wagging, from tabloid newspapers to sneaker blogs, and who could blame them? A techy sneaker-loafer is a downright wild footwear proposition.

The following months have seen a silver general release version of the New Balance 1906L leak online (alongside many imitators), however, no firm information on how to buy the unconventional footwear model has emerged. There have, however, been some whisperings online.

Trusted sources point toward the silver New Balance 1906L releasing on September 19 for $160. And now, reports are suggesting that it will be a two-part release, with an all-black pair also arriving on the same day.

You know what they say: New Balance loafers are like buses. You wait ages for one, and then two come along at once.

While there’s still no word on whether other New Balance 1906L models are going to be released in the near future, such as the brown suede version or brown and navy variation that’s been doing the rounds, this reported two-part release is a good starting place for all snloafer enthusiasts.