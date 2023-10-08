Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Junya Watanabe x Oakley? Yep, In the Flesh

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Junya Watanabe MAN's seasonal presentations are collab feasts, no question about it. For Fall/Wintner 2023, the brand maintained its partnerships streak with New Balance, Carhartt, Palace, and The North Face team-ups. Oakley Factory Team was also amongst MAN's stacked lineup, with the frequent collaborator delivering more stealthy shoes with the COMME des GARCON sub-label.

Now fresh into the fall season, Junya Watanabe MAN and Oakley's shoes are finally here. Well, one of them, at least.

Watanabe and Oakley's Flesh pairs are currently up for grabs at select Japan stores, presenting that familiar laceless silhouette dressed in all black, much like the New Balance 650s...and almost everything else in the Watanabe universe.

The collaborative Flesh — previously explored by Brain Dead, by the way — arrives with a neoprene and suede build, which provides some textural contrast and, thus, slight albeit tasteful variations in the dark shade.

Oakley's branding marks its spot on the slip-on shoe's toe box and pulls tabs, while a three-point fit sole rounds out the shoe with slightly chunky flair.

It's worth mentioning that a Mary-Jane-style Flesh sandal and Chop Saw Mule joined the collaborative Flesh pairs on the FW23 runway. So, we're assuming MAN and Oakley's other shoes will follow launch in the coming days — hopefully, globally.

Even after those releases, there's more Junya Watanabe x Oakley where that came from. Keep an eye out for Spring 2024.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gradient Hairy Knit Beani
Y/Project
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Saikuru Jacket
The North Face
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Core
adidas
$130
We Recommend
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Junya Watanabe SS24 Debuted 18 Collabs (Seriously)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Next In Line For a Palace Collab? Oakley
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Junya Watanabe Can't Stop Remixing Classic New Balances
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 4 sail 2024
    The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold
    • Sneakers
  • junya watanabe man oakley collab
    Junya Watanabe x Oakley? Yep, In the Flesh
    • Sneakers
  • stefon diggs game day outfit
    Stefon Diggs Masters the Art of Football Sunday Best
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • nike big swoosh faux fur jackets 2024
    Big Swoosh Season Just Got Fluffed & Puffed Up
    • Style
  • air jordan 1 black white 2024
    There's Another Black & White Jordan 1 Coming (& It Ain't '85s)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023