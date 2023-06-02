Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Can Justin Bieber Make JNCO Jeans a Thing Again?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Can Justin Bieber make maligned denim brand JNCO a "thing" again? Probably not. Still, I can't fault him for trying, especially since his JNCO-fied outfits really do feel like a pretty natural extension of his personal style.

Bieber was first spotted in JNCO jeans on June 1, while strolling Studio City en route to the Drew House flagship store where he met up with the brand's founder and longtime Bieber pal, Ryan Good.

There, Bieber swapped out his grey hoodie for an oversized, heart-patched Drew number but kept his JNCO jeans and New Balance 550 sneakers.

You can tell they're JNCOs 'cuz there's a giant logo on their back pocket.

JNCO jeans are an interesting choice for Bieber because they were stigmatized for so long that they eventually circled back around to being kinda cool, or at least prescient.

Best-known for their sneaker-swallowing leg openings — hems diameters ranged from relatively tame 23 inches to massive 50 inch-cuts — JNCO jeans were immensely popular in the '90s and even carried some cultural clout into the aughts.

They lost some steam in the intervening years but, after a Chinese investor snapped up the Los Angeles company and Y2K fashion returned in full, JNCO was actually pretty well-positioned to make some moolah.

JNCOs aren't quite as stigmatized as they used to be but they also lack the clout that once made them so vital. And, with the average person likely to prefer slim or straight fit jeans instead of JNCO's enormous proportions, hard to imagine we'll ever see JNCO get as big as it once did.

Still, let Justin Bieber cook. JNCO's obviously make sense in the context of Drew's ultra-baggy '90s aesthetic.

It probably doesn't hurt that JNCOs are quite affordable and easily attainable at that.

Seriously, skim the JNCO website if you haven't recently. I was surprised by the breadth and depth of the selection: there are a million types of JNCO jeans, all available in a plethora of waist sizes and with multiple lengths (and no, I was not paid to say this, obviously).

Anyways, Bieber is wearing the "169 Low Down," a pair of stonewashed denim jeans with 20-inch hems and a fairly reasonable $130 price tag.

I have to admit that Bieber's making the jeans work, too: I dig the ludicrously capacious pockets, reinforced (?) seat, and generous hems. They fit surprisingly well into Bieber's baggy wheelhouse, now that he's ditched the Balenciaga denim pants he used to prefer.

All that being said, the JNCO train has long left the station for me. As someone who grew up in the wake JNCO mania — and owned a few pairs myself — I've got too much PJSD (post-JNCO stress disorder) to ever get another pair.

Considering that the JNCO hashtag currently boasts over 317 million views on TikTok, though, don't think Gen Z has quite the same hangups, so perhaps Bieber is actually preaching to the baggy choir.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kanye West Is Hiring YEEZY Employees From Craigslist

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Awake NY, Angelo Baque's Baby, Is Growing Up

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Aminé's Got a New Balance Sneaker On the Way

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Can Justin Bieber Make JNCO Jeans a Thing Again?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    PUMA x Rhuigi Bridge NYC Basketball’s Past and Present For Its Latest Collection

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hailey Bieber Is an Air Max 95 Gyal

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023